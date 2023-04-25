The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. The Oilers have -230 moneyline odds against the Kings (+195).

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-230) Kings (+195) -

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 43 games this season, and won 19 (44.2%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 33.9% chance to win.

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings and their opponents hit the total just once over Los Angeles' past 10 contests.

During the last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.1 goals.

The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The Kings have given up 3.1 goals per game, 254 total, which ranks 16th among league teams.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

