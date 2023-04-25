Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. The Oilers have -230 moneyline odds against the Kings (+195).
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-230)
|Kings (+195)
|-
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 43 games this season, and won 19 (44.2%).
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 33.9% chance to win.
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings and their opponents hit the total just once over Los Angeles' past 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.1 goals.
- The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kings have given up 3.1 goals per game, 254 total, which ranks 16th among league teams.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
