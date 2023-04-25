The Edmonton Oilers take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series.

You can watch the Oilers attempt to beat the the Kings on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Kings Oilers 5-4 (F/OT) EDM 4/21/2023 Kings Oilers 3-2 (F/OT) LA 4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 254 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

With 274 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4% Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the league.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 39 goals during that span.

Oilers Key Players