How to Watch the Kings vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch the Oilers attempt to beat the the Kings on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, BSW, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/23/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|5-4 (F/OT) EDM
|4/21/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-2 (F/OT) LA
|4/19/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-2 EDM
|4/17/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-3 (F/OT) LA
|4/4/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-1 EDM
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have given up 254 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- With 274 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|25
|66
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|82
|18
|36
|54
|32
|27
|54.4%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 39 goals during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.