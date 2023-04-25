Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and four walks) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has a double, three home runs and six walks while batting .179.
- Heyward has had a base hit in six of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
