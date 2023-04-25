On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and four walks) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

PNC Park

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has a double, three home runs and six walks while batting .179.

Heyward has had a base hit in six of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

