After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .311 with two doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is third in slugging.
  • Outman has recorded a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).
  • In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more RBI five times (21.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
