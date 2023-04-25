James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .311 with two doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is third in slugging.
- Outman has recorded a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more RBI five times (21.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
