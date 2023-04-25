After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .311 with two doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is third in slugging.

Outman has recorded a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more RBI five times (21.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

