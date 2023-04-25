Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .449, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 44th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 60.9% of his 23 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 56.5% of his games this season (13 of 23), he has scored, and in five of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.64 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Oviedo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.22 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
