Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .449, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 60.9% of his 23 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (13 of 23), he has scored, and in five of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.64 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Oviedo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.22 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
