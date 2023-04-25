Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .449, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 60.9% of his 23 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 56.5% of his games this season (13 of 23), he has scored, and in five of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings