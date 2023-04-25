When the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11) and Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) square of in the series opener at PNC Park on Tuesday, April 25, Noah Syndergaard will get the nod for the Dodgers, while the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the hill. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Pirates have -105 odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed for the game.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (0-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (2-1, 2.22 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 11 out of the 21 games, or 52.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 11-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers went 4-4 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won nine of 16 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) James Outman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

