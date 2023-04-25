Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates match up with James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 43 home runs. They average 1.9 per game.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .461.

The Dodgers' .230 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (121 total runs).

The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 9.6 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.277).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard (0-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Syndergaard is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Syndergaard will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Michael Grove Javier Assad 4/21/2023 Cubs L 13-0 Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs W 9-4 Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates - Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates - Away Tony Gonsolin Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates - Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals - Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals - Home Noah Syndergaard Adam Wainwright

