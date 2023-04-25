The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting James Outman to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs meet on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to upset. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -130 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles and its opponent have gone above the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.5.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have compiled an 11-10 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 52.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 11-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 23 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 6-5 2-5 10-6 11-5 1-6

