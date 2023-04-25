Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7) and Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on April 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (2-1) will answer the bell for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 11 (52.4%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 11-10 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 121 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule