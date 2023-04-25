David Peralta and his .292 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .208 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), Peralta has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 20 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (20.0%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
  • The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
