David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
David Peralta and his .292 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .208 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), Peralta has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 20 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (20.0%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
