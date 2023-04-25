David Peralta and his .292 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .208 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), Peralta has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 20 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (20.0%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings