After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .111 with four home runs and five walks.

Taylor has a hit in five of 16 games played this year (31.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in four games this season (25.0%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings