After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .111 with four home runs and five walks.
  • Taylor has a hit in five of 16 games played this year (31.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (25.0%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
