Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Johan Oviedo) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .111 with four home runs and five walks.
- Taylor has a hit in five of 16 games played this year (31.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (25.0%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
