The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .063 with three walks.

Barnes has gotten a hit in two of 11 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.

Barnes has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

