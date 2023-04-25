Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .063 with three walks.
- Barnes has gotten a hit in two of 11 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Barnes has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.22), 28th in WHIP (1.151), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.