The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-101 win over the Grizzlies (his previous game) Hachimura produced 16 points.

In this piece we'll break down Hachimura's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.2 13.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 5.7 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA 19.5 16.6 20.7 PR -- 15.7 19.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Rui Hachimura's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Grizzlies

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA, giving up 113 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have allowed 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Giving up 26.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 13 makes per game.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 22 16 5 0 2 0 1 4/19/2023 32 20 5 2 2 0 1 4/16/2023 30 29 6 1 5 0 0 3/7/2023 28 17 6 0 1 0 0 2/28/2023 20 9 5 1 1 1 0 11/13/2022 15 3 2 1 1 0 0 11/6/2022 22 15 3 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hachimura or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.