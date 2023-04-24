LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on April 22, James put up 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 111-101 win against the Grizzlies.

Let's break down James' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.9 25.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 8.5 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.9 PRA 43.5 44 40.1 PR -- 37.2 34.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Grizzlies

James has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 11.1 per game, which account for 16.7% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

James' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Giving up 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have given up 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per contest.

LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 36 25 9 5 0 1 1 4/19/2023 39 28 12 3 1 1 1 4/16/2023 34 21 11 5 3 3 2 1/20/2023 37 23 9 6 1 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.