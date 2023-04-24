Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) will clash on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Jaren Jackson Jr. are players to watch for the Lakers and Grizzlies, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, April 24

Monday, April 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies, 111-101, on Saturday. Davis scored a team-high 31 points for the Lakers, and chipped in 17 rebounds and two assists. Morant had 45 points, plus nine rebounds and 13 assists, for the Grizzlies.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 31 17 2 2 3 1 LeBron James 25 9 5 1 1 0 D'Angelo Russell 17 4 7 1 0 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis posts a team-high 12.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

LeBron James posts a team-high 28.9 points per game. He is also putting up 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 50.0% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell posts a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 17.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 47.0% from the field and 39.7% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt puts up 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.0 13.2 2.9 1.4 3.2 0.3 LeBron James 25.7 8.5 5.9 1.0 1.1 2.5 Austin Reaves 18.2 3.4 4.4 0.4 0.1 2.0 D'Angelo Russell 13.2 3.1 5.1 0.5 0.1 2.2 Rui Hachimura 13.9 5.7 1.1 0.3 0.5 1.1

