The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are monitoring three players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, April 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers will try for another victory over the Grizzlies following a 111-101 win on Saturday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the victory with a team-high 31 points. Ja Morant notched 45 points in the Grizzlies' loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers record just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies give up (113).

Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

The Lakers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 121.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, four points more than the 117.2 they've scored this season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Lakers score 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league), while allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 222

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.