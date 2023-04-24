Oddsmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis, Ja Morant and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-118) 13.5 (-133) 2.5 (-128) 0.5 (+145)

Davis has scored 25.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.4 points more than Monday's points prop total.

Davis has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 9.5 (-105) 5.5 (-133) 2.5 (-115)

LeBron James is scoring 28.9 points per game, 1.4 more than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (9.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (-111) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-118)

The 16.5-point over/under for D'Angelo Russell on Monday is 1.3 lower than his season scoring average.

Russell's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Russell's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-111) 6.5 (-154) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (-200)

Monday's prop bet for Morant is 28.5 points, 2.3 more than his season average.

Morant's rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Morant averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.

Morant's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Monday over/under.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-118) 7.5 (+100) 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-118)

The 20.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Monday is 1.9 more than his season scoring average (18.6).

Jackson has averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).

Jackson has averaged one assist per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

