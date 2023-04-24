The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 221.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 59 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.

At home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies allow (113).

Los Angeles has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 34-16 record overall when scoring more than 113 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

