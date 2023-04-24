The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.

These two teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 11.6 more than this game's point total.

These two teams allow 229.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than the total for this matchup.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Memphis has covered 36 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

