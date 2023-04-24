The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5) 222.5 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 222.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-5) 222.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-4.5) 220.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
  • The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.
  • These two teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 11.6 more than this game's point total.
  • These two teams allow 229.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
  • Memphis has covered 36 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

