The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET
How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)

Grizzlies (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this year.

Los Angeles (9-4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Memphis (1-5) does as a 5+-point underdog (16.7%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Memphis' games have (37 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is scoring 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers are delivering 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Lakers are draining 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in league). They sport a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from downtown.

Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.

