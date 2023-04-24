Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this year.
- Los Angeles (9-4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Memphis (1-5) does as a 5+-point underdog (16.7%).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Memphis' games have (37 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is scoring 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers are delivering 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Lakers are draining 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in league). They sport a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from downtown.
- Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.
