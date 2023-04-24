The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Schroder, in his most recent game (April 22 win against the Grizzlies) produced seven points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Schroder, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.6 9.2 Rebounds -- 2.5 1.9 Assists 2.5 4.5 3.9 PRA -- 19.6 15 PR -- 15.1 11.1 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.7



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Grizzlies give up 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 26.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 24 7 1 3 1 0 2 4/19/2023 16 0 1 3 0 0 0 4/16/2023 20 7 1 4 1 0 0 3/7/2023 35 17 6 9 0 0 1 2/28/2023 32 10 4 10 1 0 0 1/20/2023 33 19 8 8 1 1 3

