Dennis Schroder NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Grizzlies - April 24
The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for Schroder, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|12.6
|9.2
|Rebounds
|--
|2.5
|1.9
|Assists
|2.5
|4.5
|3.9
|PRA
|--
|19.6
|15
|PR
|--
|15.1
|11.1
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.7
Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.
- He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.
- The Grizzlies give up 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 26.4 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.
Dennis Schroder vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/22/2023
|24
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4/19/2023
|16
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|20
|7
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3/7/2023
|35
|17
|6
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2/28/2023
|32
|10
|4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1/20/2023
|33
|19
|8
|8
|1
|1
|3
