D'Angelo Russell and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 111-101 win over the Grizzlies (his most recent action) Russell posted 17 points and seven assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Russell's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.8 15.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.2 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.7 PRA 25.5 27 24.7 PR -- 20.8 19 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Russell's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the NBA, conceding 26.4 per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 31 17 4 7 2 0 1 4/19/2023 30 5 7 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 36 19 4 7 3 0 1 1/27/2023 37 19 8 7 3 0 3 11/30/2022 37 15 5 10 2 0 2 11/11/2022 27 4 0 8 0 0 1

