The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Reaves, in his most recent game, had 13 points and six rebounds in a 111-101 win over the Grizzlies.

In this article we will look at Reaves' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 18.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.4 PRA 22.5 19.4 26 PR -- 16 21.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.0



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Reaves is responsible for taking 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Allowing 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Grizzlies concede 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the league, conceding 26.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the league, conceding 13 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 35 13 6 2 1 0 1 4/19/2023 37 12 5 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 31 23 3 4 3 1 1 3/7/2023 33 17 4 7 1 0 1 2/28/2023 27 17 2 7 4 1 1

