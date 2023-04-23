The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings square off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW. The Kings lead the series 2-1. The Oilers are the favorite, with -165 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Kings, who have +140 moneyline odds.

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+140)

Kings (+140) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.3)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (47-25-10 overall) have posted a record of 12-10-22 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Los Angeles has earned 41 points (17-6-7) in its 30 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 10 games this season when the Kings finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (1-6-3).

Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-9-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 55 games, earning 92 points from those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 15-12-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents 20 times this season, and earned 22 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW

TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

