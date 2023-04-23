Sunday's playoff slate features the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Los Angeles Kings for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW. The Kings are ahead in the series 2-1.

You can watch TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW to see the Kings attempt to defeat the Oilers.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Kings Oilers 3-2 (F/OT) LA 4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest) lead the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 15 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 254 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Kings are 10th in the league in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Kings are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 30 goals over that span.

Kings Key Players