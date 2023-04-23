Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .257 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (14 of 20), with more than one hit three times (15.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He has a .75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's .75 ERA ranks second, .917 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
