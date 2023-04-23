Mookie Betts -- hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .257 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (14 of 20), with more than one hit three times (15.0%).
  • In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Stroman (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He has a .75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's .75 ERA ranks second, .917 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.