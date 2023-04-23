Mookie Betts -- hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .257 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (14 of 20), with more than one hit three times (15.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings