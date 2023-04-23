The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has three doubles, a triple and 14 walks while batting .211.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
  • Vargas has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Stroman (2-1 with a .75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks second in ERA (.75), 11th in WHIP (.917), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
