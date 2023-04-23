Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has three doubles, a triple and 14 walks while batting .211.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
- Vargas has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (2-1 with a .75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks second in ERA (.75), 11th in WHIP (.917), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
