The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has three doubles, a triple and 14 walks while batting .211.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.

Vargas has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

