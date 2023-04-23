Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:30 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Max Muncy (1.033 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .432 this season while batting .254 with 20 walks and 15 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is fourth in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games this year, and 11.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Muncy has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), he has scored, and in four of those games (19.0%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Stroman (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He has a .75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks second in ERA (.75), 11th in WHIP (.917), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
