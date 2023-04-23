On Sunday, Max Muncy (1.033 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .432 this season while batting .254 with 20 walks and 15 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is fourth in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this season (47.6%), with multiple hits on six occasions (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games this year, and 11.6% of his chances at the plate.

Muncy has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), he has scored, and in four of those games (19.0%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

