Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings facing off at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW. The Kings have a 2-1 edge in the series. The Kings have +135 moneyline odds against the favored Oilers (-155).

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-155) Kings (+135) 6.5

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have been an underdog 42 times, and won 19, or 45.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-9 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this outing implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kings.

Los Angeles' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 42 of 85 times.

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Kings' last 10 contests.

The Kings and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.0 goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The Kings have given up 3.1 goals per game, 254 total, which ranks 16th among league teams.

Their +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.