Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings facing off at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW. The Kings have a 2-1 edge in the series. The Kings have +135 moneyline odds against the favored Oilers (-155).
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-155)
|Kings (+135)
|6.5
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have been an underdog 42 times, and won 19, or 45.2%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 5-9 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this outing implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 42 of 85 times.
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Kings' last 10 contests.
- The Kings and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.0 goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kings have given up 3.1 goals per game, 254 total, which ranks 16th among league teams.
- Their +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
