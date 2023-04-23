Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, April 23 at 9:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW. The Kings hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Follow the action on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSW as the Oilers try to defeat the Kings.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Kings Oilers 3-2 (F/OT) LA 4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.

With 274 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the league's 10th-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Kings are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4% Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with an 8-0-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed just 1.5 goals per game (15 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players