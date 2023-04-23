James Outman -- 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 22 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .314 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Outman has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 22), and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In nine of 22 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings