Freddie Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .471 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), including eight multi-hit games (36.4%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 12 of 22 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.31 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a .75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's .75 ERA ranks second, .917 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.