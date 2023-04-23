Freddie Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), including eight multi-hit games (36.4%).

In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 12 of 22 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings