Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:30 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .471 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), including eight multi-hit games (36.4%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 12 of 22 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.31 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a .75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's .75 ERA ranks second, .917 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
