Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11) will face off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (12-8) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+115). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (3-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-1, 0.75 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 10 out of the 20 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 4-4 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 5-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

