Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 40 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball, slugging .457.

The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.230).

Los Angeles has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (114 total runs).

The Dodgers' .330 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.295).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.52 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.

Kershaw is looking to record his third straight quality start in this outing.

Kershaw is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the mound.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Michael Grove Javier Assad 4/21/2023 Cubs L 13-0 Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs W 9-4 Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs - Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates - Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Grove Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates - Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty 4/29/2023 Cardinals - Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.