Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Clayton Kershaw, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Dodgers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+120).

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-10).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Los Angeles has played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-10-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 5-5 1-5 10-6 10-5 1-6

