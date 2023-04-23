Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (12-8) against the Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on April 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (3-1) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-1) will answer the bell for the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MARQ

Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Dodgers 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-8, a 52.9% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 114.

The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule