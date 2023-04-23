Dodgers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (12-8) against the Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on April 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (3-1) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-1) will answer the bell for the Chicago Cubs.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Dodgers 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-8, a 52.9% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 114.
- The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
|April 20
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Michael Grove vs Javier Assad
|April 21
|@ Cubs
|L 13-0
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 22
|@ Cubs
|W 9-4
|Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman
|April 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Johan Oviedo
|April 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Grove vs Roansy Contreras
|April 27
|@ Pirates
|-
|Julio Urías vs Mitch Keller
|April 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Dustin May vs Jack Flaherty
|April 29
|Cardinals
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jordan Montgomery
