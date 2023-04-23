David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .227 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in eight of 19 games this season (42.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (21.1%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.31 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a .75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's .75 ERA ranks second, .917 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
