After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .227 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in eight of 19 games this season (42.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (21.1%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.31 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a .75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's .75 ERA ranks second, .917 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
