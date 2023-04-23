After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .227 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in eight of 19 games this season (42.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (21.1%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings