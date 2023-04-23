Chris Taylor -- hitting .083 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .111 with four home runs and five walks.
  • In five of 16 games this year, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
  • Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (25.0%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Stroman (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a .75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks second in ERA (.75), 11th in WHIP (.917), and 28th in K/9 (9.4).
