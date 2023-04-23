Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Chris Taylor -- hitting .083 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .111 with four home runs and five walks.
- In five of 16 games this year, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (25.0%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a .75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks second in ERA (.75), 11th in WHIP (.917), and 28th in K/9 (9.4).
