Chris Taylor -- hitting .083 with two home runs, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .111 with four home runs and five walks.

In five of 16 games this year, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.

Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (25.0%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings