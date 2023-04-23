Austin Barnes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is hitting .034 with two walks.
  • Barnes has gotten a hit once in 10 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Barnes has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a .75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old's .75 ERA ranks second, .917 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
