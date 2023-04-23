Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Austin Barnes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .034 with two walks.
- Barnes has gotten a hit once in 10 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Barnes has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a .75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old's .75 ERA ranks second, .917 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
