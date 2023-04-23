Austin Barnes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .034 with two walks.

Barnes has gotten a hit once in 10 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.

In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Barnes has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings