The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Saturday versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 103-93 loss to the Grizzlies (his most recent game) Hachimura produced 20 points.

We're going to examine Hachimura's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.2 12.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 5.5 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA 19.5 16.6 19.3 PR -- 15.7 18.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 0.9



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Hachimura's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 21st in the NBA, conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.4 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per game.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 32 20 5 2 2 0 1 4/16/2023 30 29 6 1 5 0 0 3/7/2023 28 17 6 0 1 0 0 2/28/2023 20 9 5 1 1 1 0 11/13/2022 15 3 2 1 1 0 0 11/6/2022 22 15 3 0 1 0 0

