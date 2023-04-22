LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

James, in his most recent game (April 19 loss against the Grizzlies) produced 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Now let's dig into James' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.9 25.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 8.4 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.7 PRA 43.5 44 39.2 PR -- 37.2 33.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



LeBron James Insights vs. the Grizzlies

James has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 11.1 per game, which account for 16.7% and 17.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

James is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

James' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113 points per contest.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are 21st in the league, giving up 44.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 26th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per game.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 39 28 12 3 1 1 1 4/16/2023 34 21 11 5 3 3 2 1/20/2023 37 23 9 6 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.