LeBron James and Ja Morant are two players to watch on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) play the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 103-93, led by Xavier Tillman with 22 points. James was the leading scorer for the losing team with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 28 12 3 1 1 1 Rui Hachimura 20 5 2 1 0 2 Anthony Davis 13 9 3 0 5 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages a team-best 12.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.

James is tops on his squad in points per contest (28.9), and also puts up 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell averages a team-best 6.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 47% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 23.4 12.4 3.2 1.3 3 0.2 LeBron James 25.1 8.4 5.7 0.9 1 2.5 Austin Reaves 18.2 3.1 4.9 0.3 0.1 2 Rui Hachimura 12.3 5.2 1.1 0.2 0.5 0.9 D'Angelo Russell 11.5 2.7 4.4 0.4 0.1 2

