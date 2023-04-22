The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

On Wednesday when these two teams last played, the Grizzlies took down the Lakers 103-93. Xavier Tillman led the way with a team-leading 22 points in the win for the Grizzlies, while LeBron James notched 28 points in the loss for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Ja Morant: Questionable (Hand), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 34-16.

The Lakers have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 120.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.7 points more than the 117.2 they've scored this season.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in the league defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 220

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.