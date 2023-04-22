The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 38-20 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Lakers put up just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

Los Angeles has a 34-16 record when putting up more than 113 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are putting up 117 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are performing better offensively, averaging 117.3 points per contest.

Los Angeles is surrendering 113.8 points per game this season at home, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (119.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Lakers have played better at home this year, draining 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Lakers Injuries