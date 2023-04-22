The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 221.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 59 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 total points.

The average point total in Los Angeles' matchups this year is 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have gone 41-41-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Lakers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 games.

When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).

The Lakers score just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

Los Angeles has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 34-16 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

