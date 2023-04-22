In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5) 220 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 220.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-5) 220 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-3.5) 221.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
  • The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113.0 per contest (11th in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 229.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.

