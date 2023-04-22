In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113.0 per contest (11th in league).

The two teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 229.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.

