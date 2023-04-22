Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-5)
|220
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|220.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-5)
|220
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|221.5
|-190
|+160
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113.0 per contest (11th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 229.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.
