The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)

Grizzlies (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Grizzlies (37-41-4 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 5 or more this season, Los Angeles (9-4-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.3%) than Memphis (1-5) does as the underdog (16.7%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Memphis (45.1%).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it gives up 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game.

The Lakers are draining 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in league). They sport a 34.6% shooting percentage (24th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% three-pointers (25.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.