Dustin May will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-11) on Saturday, April 22 versus the Chicago Cubs (12-7), who will answer with Hayden Wesneski. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Dodgers (-140). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (1-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (1-0, 4.15 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 19 games this season and won nine (47.4%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 9-9 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 3-5 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious five times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cubs had a record of 3-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

