Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Dustin May, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 36 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB, slugging .446.

The Dodgers rank 24th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (105 total runs).

The Dodgers are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Dodgers strike out 9.6 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.304).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending May (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

May will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Mets L 8-6 Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Michael Grove Javier Assad 4/21/2023 Cubs L 13-0 Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs - Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs - Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates - Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Grove Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates - Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller 4/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Dustin May Jack Flaherty

