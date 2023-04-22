How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Dustin May, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 36 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is third in MLB, slugging .446.
- The Dodgers rank 24th in the majors with a .227 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (105 total runs).
- The Dodgers are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.6 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.304).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers are sending May (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- May will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-6
|Home
|Dustin May
|David Peterson
|4/18/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tylor Megill
|4/19/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Max Scherzer
|4/20/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Javier Assad
|4/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 13-0
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Marcus Stroman
|4/25/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Johan Oviedo
|4/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Roansy Contreras
|4/27/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Mitch Keller
|4/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.