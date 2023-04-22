Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Dustin May, who is the named starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cubs have +115 odds to play spoiler.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 9-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 47.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 9-9 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-10-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 4-5 0-5 10-6 9-5 1-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.